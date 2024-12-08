Manhunt for UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect begins 5th day

The nationwide manhunt for the gunman suspected of murdering UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson entered its fifth day Sunday.

Police released the latest photos of the suspect late Saturday night, appearing to show the man in the back of a taxi. Police also recovered a backpack they believe is linked to the killer that contained a jacket and Monopoly money, but no gun. Police believe the gunman fled New York City on a bus shortly after the shooting.

A New York Police Department dive team also trawled a Central Park pond Saturday, near where the backpack was found.

The divers were seen behind an area cordoned off with police tape beside Bethesda Fountain in a body of water known as the Lake near the park's boathouse.

The NYPD has been searching Central Park since Wednesday.

The NYPD first announced that $10,000 was being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction. The FBI said late Friday it was offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

The day of the shooting, investigators already knew that the assassin fled through Central Park, getting there about four minutes after shooting Thompson. At 6:56 a.m., he exited the park again at 77th Street on the Upper West Side, according to a detailed timeline given by Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny at a press conference Friday.

He was spotted again on 86th Street, still on the bicycle, two minutes later. At 7:04 a.m., he was seen on foot, then getting into a taxi cab.

Police believe he is no longer in New York City because footage showed the cab dropping him off at Port Authority bus station, but detectives could not find footage of him leaving again. The station serves routes that could have taken him to New Jersey, north toward Boston or south toward Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Retired FBI agent Scott Duffey told Fox News Digital that the backpack will be taken to a lab in Queens for forensic testing, where it will undergo trace evidence processing.

"[It's] a process for hair, fibers [and] DNA," Duffey explained Saturday. "If he holds his hand against the strap and tightens the buckle like most of us do, that is where DNA most likely can be found. And zippers."

