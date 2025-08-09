Manhunt underway in popular tourist destination after sulfuric acid attack critically burns pedestrian

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities in Hawaii are searching for a suspect who allegedly threw acid into a man’s face Friday night in Honolulu, leaving him in critical condition.

According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), officers responded to an assault complaint shortly after 10 p.m. in the Chinatown area.

Witnesses told officers a 30-year-old man was crossing the street when an unidentified suspect approached and threw an unknown liquid into his face.

The Honolulu Fire Department later identified the liquid as sulfuric acid, a highly corrosive chemical that causes severe burns to skin, eyes and internal tissue.

Emergency responders took the victim to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition, an HPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Due to the severity of his injuries, HPD detectives were unable to interview him to gather additional information.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the victim did not know the suspect," the spokesperson said. "Right now, detectives are canvassing the scene to recover any surveillance video and locate any additional witnesses."

HPD described the case as a first-degree assault, a serious felony in Hawaii.

Detectives have not determined a motive, and it is unclear whether the attack qualifies as a hate crime.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot man last seen wearing a blue fitted shirt and a do-rag with a camera around his neck and carrying a red bottle. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Honolulu Fire Department officials did not immediately respond to inquiries from Fox News Digital.