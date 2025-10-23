Manhunt underway after college student attacked on campus following reported road rage incident: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Officials at a Maryland university have launched a manhunt after a student was attacked on campus following a reported road rage incident during the early-morning rush hour.

The incident occurred at around 8:55 a.m. Thursday morning, when a Towson University student notified police that they had been assaulted in Parking Lot 11 on campus, the university said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

The victim reported that they had been involved in an off-campus road rage incident in which the alleged suspect followed them to a campus parking lot, according to school officials.

The suspect – described as a male driving a dark-colored sedan – allegedly exited his vehicle, physically assaulted the student and slashed the car’s tires, officials said. The driver then allegedly fled the scene in his own vehicle.

The victim was injured in the attack but declined medical treatment when authorities arrived, according to officials.

While authorities say the incident was not random, school officials are asking students to remain vigilant as university police work to identify and locate the suspect.

"The safety and wellbeing of our campus community is our top priority," the university said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

In 2025, Towson University saw 672 reported incidents of criminal activity on campus, according to data from the university’s Office of Public Safety.

Data shows the number of reported assaults on campus increased from 46 incidents in 2023 to 59 incidents in 2024. To date, there have been 34 reported assaults on campus this year, according to the data.