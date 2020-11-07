Manhunt underway for 'armed and dangerous' suspect after shooting in South Carolina leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

South Carolina police are looking for a man who allegedly shot four people, killing one of them, at a sports bar on Saturday night.

Rock Hill police issued a warning that Shawn David Durham should be considered "armed and dangerous" after he reportedly fled the Sports Unlimited Bar and Lounge on Albright Road in Rock Hill, according to WSOC TV.

Officers responded to a shooting at 12:23 a.m. Saturday, finding four people shot. All four victims were taken to Piedmont Medical Center, according to WBTV.

A 27-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were treated and released with minor injuries, while a 25-year-old man remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

A 30-year-old man died in the shooting.

Police are still searching for Durham, who is wanted for murder, three counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence.

Authorities are asking for residents to call 911 with any information that can help lead to his arrest.