Nancy Mace flips SC House seat: Republican women 'breaking barriers'

South Carolina Congresswoman-elect Nancy Mace made history as the first Republican woman elected to the House from her state, telling "Fox & Friends" Thursday they had a red wave.

Mace, the first female Citadel graduate, narrowly defeated Democratic incumbent Joe Cunningham with the race called shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning by the Associated Press amid a tight national race between President Trump and Joe Biden.

"It's not just Democratic women who are breaking barriers," Mace told cohost Ainsley Earhardt. "Republican women are doing it all across the country this election year."

Formerly, only 13 women held seats in the House, but now that number is expected to climb to 23 after a record number of Republican women, 94, won GOP primaries surpassing the previous record of 54 in 2004. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., said Wednesday that the GOP will likely add an additional 14-19 Republican women with some races still being counted.

"It's an exciting moment not just for South Carolina, I'm the first Republican women ever elected to Congress from South Carolina, and so to see Republican women, we almost doubled our number this year in the House with this election," Mace said. "It's just exciting to be part of history."

All five paid staff members on the Mace campaign team are women, ABC News 4.

"We made possible what so many people and pollsters said was impossible," Mace said about flipping the district.

"In South Carolina, rather than have a blue wave, we had a red wave, even with the hundreds of millions of dollars being spent by Jaime Harrison, we still won state House seats, state Senate races and this congressional district," Mace said.

The congresswoman-elect said she wants to help lower unemployment, work on an ObamaCare replacement and tackle other issues important to her constituents as quickly as she can.

Mace said she celebrated the victory at a Waffle House Wednesday morning, where she got her first job at 17 as a waitress after dropping out of high school.

"I wanted to finish where I started," Mace said. "Where all this started for me 25 years ago, and it was a very exciting moment."

Fox News' Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.