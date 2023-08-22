Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico

Manager of one of Colorado’s largest cannabis companies to lead New Mexico's cannabis regulators

Todd Stevens, who served as a manager at Native Roots Cannabis, oversaw operations at 5 cannabis dispensaries in CO

A manager with one of Colorado’s largest cannabis companies will serve as the next director of New Mexico’s Cannabis Control Division.

New Mexico announced the hiring of Todd Stevens on Monday, saying he has years of experience working in Colorado’s marijuana industry. He most recently served as the manager of training and development at Native Roots Cannabis Co.

Stevens’ appointment follows a year of turnover at the division and comes as regulators try to ramp up enforcement against non-compliant businesses. Most recently, a state district judge granted the division’s request to halt operations at an Albuquerque business that regulators claimed was unlawfully selling out-of-state cannabis products and manufacturing extracts without a proper license or permit.

New Mexico’s team of marijuana regulators will be led by Todd Stevens, who served as a manager of one of Colorado’s largest cannabis businesses.

Stevens said in a statement that he wanted to help the industry become an economic driver while protecting consumer safety.

"In the past year, New Mexico has established a thriving new industry, licensed more than 2,000 cannabis businesses, and held those businesses to the high standard that comes with an adult-use cannabis market," he said.

During his time in Colorado, Stevens was part of the design and development of training and recertification for more than 200 retail employees and oversaw operations at five dispensaries.