Tennessee police fatally shoot knife-wielding man, authorities say

Tennessee police officers on Wednesday night shot and killed a man who had charged at them with a knife, Fox 13 reported.

Three Memphis police officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call around 8:00 p.m. when they were confronted by an armed man who ran toward them, according to a news release by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The officers opened fire, killing the man. The identity of the armed man was not released. It wasn’t clear how many shots were fired.

None of the officers were injured. The officers have been relieved of duty pending an investigation, per department policy.

Shelby County district attorney Amy Weirich will decide whether to pursue charges after obtaining the results of the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.