Man violently shoves stranger onto subway tracks, prompting NYPD search: video

New York police are searching for a man accused of forcefully shoving a stranger onto subway tracks in Brooklyn.

The alleged assault happened at 2:40 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Wyckoff and Myrtle avenues subway station.

Police say an unidentified man was standing on the northbound platform and intentionally, without being provoked, charged at a 32-year-old man who was walking by, showing him onto the subway tracks. The victim was not struck by the train but did sustain physical injuries as a result of this assault.

"He was just in shock that it happened to him," a transit worker who spoke with the victim told the New York Post. "It’s not like he had a confrontation with the person or they were arguing or anything. It was just a random shove. He just got shoved into the tracks — that’s what he said. This guy pushed him into the tracks."

Surveillance photos and video show the man moments before he charged at the victim and after the incident when he jumped over a turnstile.

The attack is the latest incident in a string of rising violent crime facing commuters who use the NYC subway system. At least eight murders so far this year have happened along the transit system.

Last weekend, a 26-year-old man was shoved onto subway tracks at the East 149 Street and Southern Boulevard subway station. Witnesses helped pull the man to the platform before the train could hit him, according to the NYPD.

Fox News' Alexis McAdams and Emma Colton contributed to this report.