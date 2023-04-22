Expand / Collapse search
New York City
Published

NYC police searching for woman abducted off the street, whisked away in minivan after midnight

New York City police say the woman was abducted at the intersection of Avenue W and Stillwell Avenue

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
New York City police are searching for a woman who was abducted off the street and thrown into a minivan early Friday morning. 

Police say the female victim was kidnapped by an unknown male suspect at the intersection of Avenue W and Stillwell Avenue around 1:45 a.m. Friday. 

Male suspect abducts woman off street

The suspect abducting the woman at an intersection in NYC before 2 a.m., police said.  (NYPD)

The woman was described as being in her twenties, with a light complexion and long hair. She is approximately 5’5" and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a striped shirt, blue skirt, and white sneakers. 

Police say the male suspect is in his thirties, with a light complexion and facial hair. He is approximately 5’10" and weighs around 175 pounds. During the abduction, the suspect wore a black shirt, dark pants, and black sneakers. 

The NYPD has released photos of Friday morning’s abduction. One shows the suspect, with outstretched hands, approaching the victim at an intersection. Police say the suspect fled northbound on Stillwell Avenue. 

Male suspect and female victim at intersection

The suspect, with outstretched arms, approaches the woman at an intersection.  (NYPD)

The vehicle used in the abduction was a late-model Toyota minivan with unknown registration. No further details were released, and no arrests have been made as of Saturday. 

Anyone with information on the abduction is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477. 

Minivan in NYC abduction of woman

The NYPD says the registration of the minivan is unknown.  (NYPD)

Friday morning’s abduction comes after another New York City woman late last month was abducted, beaten, and raped inside a bus in Staten Island. 

The suspect, 30-year-old Alexander Isaac, is facing several charges, including kidnapping, rape, assault, unlawful imprisonment, and criminal possession of a weapon. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 