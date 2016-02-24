Man shot by Maryland officer identified, will face charges

Baltimore County police have identified a man shot by an officer during a traffic stop last week and say he's been charged with drug and handgun offenses.

Police identified the man in a news release Wednesday as 37-year-old George Willinger III of Middle River.

Willinger was a passenger in a car that police pulled over in Essex last Thursday. Surveillance video shows that he had his hands up and then dropped them before an officer shot him. Police said the officer feared for his life after Willinger reached for his waistband and turned toward the officer.

Police say they found suspected drugs on Willinger along with drugs and a gun in the car.

Willinger has been ordered held without bond. Police say he'll be taken into custody after he's released from the hospital.