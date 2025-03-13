Family of NYC subway burning victim says Democrats need to answer for how migrant suspect allowed back into US

The family of a woman who police said was lit on fire and burned to death, said they want Democrats to answer about how the illegal migrant suspect got back into the country to commit the horrific crime.

Debrina Kawam, 57, was sitting by herself, believed to be asleep, on a stopped F train in Brooklyn in December when Sebastian Zapeta allegedly walked up to her and ignited her clothes with a lighter.

Zapeta, a previously deported immigrant from Guatemala, then walked out of the car to a nearby waiting bench, sat down and watched as help arrived, according to New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told reporters at a news briefing. Kawam was so badly burned it took more than a week to identify her remains.

NYPD ARRESTS MIGRANT WHO ALLEGEDLY SET WOMAN ON FIRE ON SUBWAY TRAIN, WATCHED HER BURN TO DEATH

On Wednesday, civil rights leader Rev. Kevin McCall spoke outside of Kings County Supreme Court in Brooklyn where he read a statement from the family who described Kawam as a "beautiful, bright soul who brought light to everyone around her." McCall spoke after Zapeta appeared in a brief court appearance.

The family’s statement ripped into Democrats, whose lax immigration policies under the Biden administration led to millions of unvetted illegal immigrants pour across the border.

"We as a family wanted to know how this monster, this individual responsible for taking her from us, was ever allowed back into this country," McCall said per the statement. "How was he permitted to walk free and committed such a heinous act?" It's a question that weighs on our hearts heavily, and our minds, and I believe that question needs to be answered by the Democrats."

Zapeta entered the U.S. illegally in 2018, according to authorities. He was deported and returned to the country at an unknown time.

The family said Zapeta should be held accountable to the full extent of the law, and we will not rest until justice is served.

"He needs to be incarcerated for the rest of his life for taking our loved one. Furthermore, we want him to be deported immediately so he can never step foot in this country again to afflict harm and pain on anyone else."

CRITICS WARN OF 'DANIEL PENNY EFFECT’ AFTER WOMAN BURNED ALIVE ON NYC SUBWAY CAR AS BYSTANDERS WATCHED

The family also thanked Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for calling on New York officials to deport illegal immigrants who commit crimes in New York City and across the country.

McCall himself blasted New York City Mayor Eric Adams for "playing games on what to do regarding ICE." He added that the family have opted not to appear in court, noting they are very private.

Meanwhile, Zapeta walked into court with his hands cuffed behind his back, wearing an orange jumpsuit and a brown jacket. His hair looked freshly cut.

Sebastian Zapeta's attorney, Andrew Friedman said that Zapeta was appearing in court for a quick conference on discovery where prosecutors requested a buccal swab from Zapeta.

He is due back in court on May 7.

WATCH: Illegal migrant accused of lighting woman on fire appears in court

Zapeta has already pleaded not guilty to murder and arson charges in the Dec. 22 incident.

According to court documents, Zapeta told detectives he was in a drunken blackout during the attack on Kawam, who police said was homeless at the time.

"I am very sorry. I didn't mean to. But I really don't know, I don't know what happened, but I'm very sorry for that woman," he allegedly told detectives, according to a transcript from his interrogation translated from Spanish to English.

Zapeta told detectives he was drunk at the time of the slaying and often blacked out between his home and the subway platform or vice versa.

"Sometimes, when I drink and erase the memory, and I don't known right?" he said, according to the transcript. "When I wake up, I'm already in the house, already sleeping. I wake up when I'm already at home. Or there are times when I wake up, and I'm already at the train station…or on the train…"

Zapeta faces a maximum sentence of life without the possibility of parole if convicted.

Fox News’ Jennifer Johnson, Michael Ruiz and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.