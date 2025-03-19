Man who had prison sentence commuted by Biden now facing drug, firearms-related charges

A convicted criminal whose prison sentence was commuted by former President Joe Biden is back behind bars.

Willie Frank Peterson, 52, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute cocaine in 2023, and was sentenced to six years and three months in jail. His sentence began on Sept. 13, 2023, according to court records obtained by Fox News Digital.

Per a Jan. 17 executive grant of clemency, Biden commuted Peterson's sentence to 20 months, allowing him to leave custody shortly after.

But on Monday, Peterson was booked for multiple drug-related offensives in Dothan, Alabama. The Dothan Police Department charged Peterson with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana.

FEDERAL JUDGE ORDERS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO PAY 'UNLAWFULLY' RESTRICTED USAID FUNDS

Peterson was also arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and three firearms-related offenses, per police records.

In the final days of his presidency, Biden showed significant leniency with the number of criminals whose sentences he commuted. He boasted about completing the "largest single-day grant of clemency" on Dec. 12, when he commuted sentences for 1,500 people and pardoned 39 others.

SCOTUS RULES ON NEARLY $2B IN FROZEN USAID PAYMENTS

On Jan. 17, he commuted the sentences of nearly 2,500 inmates, primarily those convicted of non-violent drug offenses.

"Today’s clemency action provides relief for individuals who received lengthy sentences based on discredited distinctions between crack and powder cocaine, as well as outdated sentencing enhancements for drug crimes," Biden said at the time.

"With this action, I have now issued more individual pardons and commutations than any president in U.S. history."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Dothan Police Department for more information.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.