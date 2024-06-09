Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas

Man named 'Optimus Prime' arrested for auto theft: Texas police

Optimus Prime Blakely is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Texas must keep pushing back against the Biden administration: Rep. Chip Roy Video

Texas must keep pushing back against the Biden administration: Rep. Chip Roy

Fox News’ Bill Melugin reports that ‘nothing has changed’ at the border following President Biden’s executive action. Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, says the federal government is trying to block states from handling the border themselves.

Austin, Texas law enforcement officials arrested a man with the name of a famous "Autobot" leader last week, after he allegedly stole a vehicle.

The Austin Police Department said in an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 7 in Austin, that 37-year-old Optimus Prime Blakely was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The affidavit alleges that Blakely was stopped by officers on June 4 after he was seen driving a vehicle on Congress Avenue near Radam Lane, in a vehicle that was reported stolen.

POLICE ARREST 6 PEOPLE AFTER ‘UNUSUALLY DEADLY’ SURGE OF OPIOID OVERDOSES

Optimus-Prime-Blakely-Mugshot

Optimus Prime Blakely booking photo (Travis County Sheriff's Office)

The name "Optimus Prime" was made famous by the 1980s cartoon Transformers, which was later turned into several blockbuster hit movies featuring stars including Mark Wahlberg, Shia LeBeouf, Megan Fox, Bernie Mac, and Jon Voight.

FLORIDA MAN ALLEGEDLY TELLS POLICE HE IS ‘MR. MONOPOLY,' GOES DIRECTLY TO JAIL

Optimus-Prime-Robot

Transformers statues of Autobot leader Optimus Prime and Maximal leader Optimus Primal have been unveiled to mark the release of "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" at Leicester square on May 26, 2023, in London, England. In cinemas June 8th. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures UK)

The premise of the movie is that alien robots go into hiding on Earth as vehicles, everyday items or even insects.

As a robot in disguise, Optimus Prime took cover as a red and blue semi-truck.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for the man with the transformer name, Blakely was taken to police headquarters for processing, then transported to the Travis County Jail where he was held on $8,000 bond.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.