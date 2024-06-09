Man named 'Optimus Prime' arrested for auto theft: Texas police

Austin, Texas law enforcement officials arrested a man with the name of a famous "Autobot" leader last week, after he allegedly stole a vehicle.

The Austin Police Department said in an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 7 in Austin, that 37-year-old Optimus Prime Blakely was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The affidavit alleges that Blakely was stopped by officers on June 4 after he was seen driving a vehicle on Congress Avenue near Radam Lane, in a vehicle that was reported stolen.

The name "Optimus Prime" was made famous by the 1980s cartoon Transformers, which was later turned into several blockbuster hit movies featuring stars including Mark Wahlberg, Shia LeBeouf, Megan Fox, Bernie Mac, and Jon Voight.

The premise of the movie is that alien robots go into hiding on Earth as vehicles, everyday items or even insects.

As a robot in disguise, Optimus Prime took cover as a red and blue semi-truck.

As for the man with the transformer name, Blakely was taken to police headquarters for processing, then transported to the Travis County Jail where he was held on $8,000 bond.