A Florida man who allegedly defaced a sound barrier wall in St. Petersburg was arrested after claiming his name was "Mr. Monopoly," and that he was born on April 20, 1969, according to court documents.

Court documents obtained by Fox News Digital show that Ryan Howard, 33 — not 55 — was arrested on Saturday and charged with resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said officers were dispatched to 54th Avenue South, after receiving reports that a white man in his 20s to 40s was seen spray-painting a concrete wall in the area.

Witnesses told police the man was wearing a white cloth around his neck and tan-and-white shorts. They also told police he was last seen walking westbound on 54th Avenue South.

One of the responding officers spotted a man matching the description. When the officer approached the man, later identified as Howard, the officer saw he was in possession of white shorts and a black bag containing spray paint cans.

The officer asked Howard his name, and he did not reply. Giving it another go, the officer told Howard he was conducting a criminal investigation and required him to identify himself.

After failing to comply, the officer placed Howard in the back of a police vehicle and asked him again for his name.

This time, Howard allegedly told the officer his name was "Mr. Monopoly," aka Milburn "Rich Uncle" Pennybags, the mascot of the timeless board game, "Monopoly."

Suspicious of the name and date of birth, the officer conducted a search and located a Maine driver’s license on the suspect, which said his name was Ryan Howard with the correct date of birth.

Howard ultimately collected a "Go to Jail" card and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Although he did not roll doubles, he was released after posting $1,000 bond.