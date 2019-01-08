Expand / Collapse search
Odd News
Man caught on video licking house's intercom system for hours

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A California man is facing charges after he was caught doing something bizarre at a home in Salinas early Saturday morning.

Roberto Arroyo, 33, was caught on surveillance video licking a homeowner's intercom system for hours, the Salinas Police Department told Fox News.

The footage appears to show Arroyo repeatedly licking the system on the home's front porch while staring into the camera.

The homeowner, Sylvia Dungan, told KION that she was out of town at the time of the licking, but that her children were home. They were notified by the surveillance system when it detected movement near the front door.

“I thought, boy there’s a lot of traffic. I go, 5:00 in the morning? My son doesn’t get home till 6:00 a.m. well then who the heck is that?” Dungan asked.

She added that "you kind of laugh" about the situation "because technically he didn't do anything."

Authorities said they recognized Arroyo from the footage, and that he's now facing misdemeanor charges of prowling and violation of probation. He's also facing a charge of theft after police accused him of stealing Christmas light extension cords at the Salinas home.

Police forwarded their report to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

