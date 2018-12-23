'Walking dead' robber, covered in mud, caught on video attempting break in

A man who was caught on surveillance video apparently trying to break into a home in South Carolina looked like something out of "The Walking Dead," according to the homeowner.

"Watch this video, this is my front door," Savannah Brotherton, who lives in Myrtle Beach, posted to Facebook, alongside the footage on Thursday night. "What a Friday night."

The video showed the man, apparently covered in mud, forcefully and "with so much aggression" slamming his body into the front door. He did it three times before falling over, backward, onto a railing along the front porch.

The man flailed around for a bit before the video ended.

Brotherton, 30, told WMBP that as it unfolded, she was "standing on the other side of the door with my gun in hand. I thought I was going to have to kill him."

The woman said she was baking Christmas cookies at home when she heard a bang on the door, then noticed the man outside. She said she'd just installed the surveillance system two days beforehand.

“I went for my protection and I stood there to defend myself,” she said. "He was coming in. If he didn’t knock himself out he was getting in.”

Brotherton called police, and Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest told the news station they found the man in a nearby ditch.

The officer said police determined the man needed medical attention, and he was transported to a hospital. No arrests were made; Vest said the man's condition put into question the man's intent.

Brotherton said she thought the man did have "an intent to do something ... Whether it was an intent to kill, an intent to rob, who knows what his intent was but there was something there.”