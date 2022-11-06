Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

Man knocks himself out trying to flee store with luxury stolen goods, video shows

Handbags from Louis Vuitton in Bellevue, Washington, reportedly worth $18,000

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Thief knocks himself out during robbery in Washington state Louis Vuitton store Video

Thief knocks himself out during robbery in Washington state Louis Vuitton store

The 17-year-old suspect grabbed $18,0000 worth of handbags off of the display then ran right into the glass at the front of the store. He knocked himself out in the process. (Credit: Bellevue Police Department)

A Washington man was caught on video running into a plate glass window as he attempted to get away with luxury stolen goods, knocking himself unconscious, authorities said.

The brazen robbery happened in broad daylight at a Louis Vuitton store in Bellevue, KOMO News reported. 

The 17-year-old suspect grabbed handbags worth $18,000 off displays and tried to dart out of the store, police said. 

However, the suspect appeared to run into trouble when he knocked himself out by running into a plate glass window.

TEXAS POLICE SEEK WOMAN ACCUSED OF STEALING $20,000 IN JEWELRY FROM DALLAS STORE

The 17-year-old suspect attempted to steal $18,0000 worth of handbags off of the display at a Louis Vuitton store in Bellevue, Washington, police said.

The 17-year-old suspect attempted to steal $18,0000 worth of handbags off of the display at a Louis Vuitton store in Bellevue, Washington, police said. (Bellevue Police Department)

Prosecutors said the 17-year-old, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, was part of a retail crime theft ring, the outlet reported.

The 17-year-old suspect ran into a plate glass window while trying to flee with stolen merchandise.

The 17-year-old suspect ran into a plate glass window while trying to flee with stolen merchandise. (Bellevue Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More than 50 repeat offenders have been arrested in Bellevue for retail robbery and shoplifting, according to the report. The county has charged 59 organized retail theft cases so far this year.