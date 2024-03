Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A man died at a Kentucky off-road adventure park on Saturday night when a utility task vehicle (UTV) he was in fell off an 80-foot cliff, officials said.

The man was riding in the UTV with a woman when they lost control of the vehicle at Hollerwood Off-Road Park in Stanton, Powell County Search and Rescue said.

The woman was trapped inside the vehicle after the accident but was still able to call 911 for help, according to rescuers. She reported that the man had been ejected when the UTV tumbled down the cliff.

Crews from several agencies worked with civilian bystanders to search the trails for the crash site. The park says it offers trails on over 2,500 acres of ridges and valleys.

When the crash site was found, teams set up multiple rope systems to rescue the woman from the vehicle, officials said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has yet to be publicly released.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family and loved ones involved in this incident," the rescue service said.

Stanton is in eastern Kentucky, about 45 miles southeast of Lexington.