Man killed after trying to 'ambush' police in Kalamazoo

Authorities say police fatally shot a man inside a plasma donation center in southwestern Michigan after he fired a gun and urged employees to call 911.

A Kalamazoo officer was shot and injured Tuesday during a shootout with the man, but the injuries aren't life-threatening. Public Safety Chief Karianne Thomas says the suspect's goal was to "ambush" the officers.

Thomas says the injured officer was saved by a bulletproof vest and the quick reaction of another officer, who fired multiple shots at the suspect. The dead man's name hasn't been released.

Lisa Walterhouse, an employee at the downtown plasma center, says police responded after the man entered the building and fired shots.

Walterhouse says the gunman told people to call 911. She says: "Then we ran."