Man fatally shot outside Space Force base was armed with gas can, propane, gun and knife

An investigation into the fatal shooting of a man outside a New Hampshire Space Force base by a security contractor and a police officer concluded the shooting was justified because the man was armed.

A Use of Force Review Board conducted by the Department of Defense, security forces, the judge advocate office, and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations found that 33-year-old Michael Foley was in possession of a gas gan, propane, a gun, and a knife when he was fatally shot outside of New Boston Air Force Station in May, according to Military.com.

Space Force spokesperson Stephen Brady said Foley was shot "when he approached the NBSFS gate armed with a knife and gun and made threatening gestures toward a NBSFS contracted police officer," adding that he also "had a gas can and propane tank in his vehicle, which was deemed a potential threat."

New Hampshire's Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg said Foley was killed by a "single gunshot wound" and the "manner of death is homicide."

Military security contractor Peter White, who was one of the officers at the scene who fired shots at Foley, was found to have "acted within the scope of authority, current policy, and current procedures regarding the use of force," Brady said.

New Boston police officer Shane Morton, who is being reviewed by a New Hampshire Attorney General's Office investigation, was also at the scene. Both officers fired their weapons, though it is unclear whether White or Morton fired the fatal shot.

Police have not revealed Foley's motive in the case. The New Hampshire Department of Justice told Fox News the incident is still under investigation. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment on the case.