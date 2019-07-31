Washington man drowns in river while trying to evade police, authorities say

A 41-year-old Washington man has been found dead this week after drowning in a river while trying to escape from a police officer, authorities say.

The body of Kirsten Donnell Styer, of Union Gap, was found Monday around 5 miles downstream from where he had jumped into the Yakima River the night before, KIMA-TV reports.

The station says Styer and a woman were walking on the Greenway trail in Yakima late Sunday. The trail is closed to the public after dusk, and when an officer tried to stop the two, he reportedly jumped into the Yakima River.

The woman fled the scene and police weren't able to locate Styer, according to KIMA-TV. His body was discovered the next day after they enlisted help from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office. The woman, the station adds, has not been identified.

Styer’s death comes about a week after Jesse Lee Boyd, who was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service, jumped into a North Carolina river while trying to evade police. In that incident, police managed to capture Boyd alive while waiting for him to float downstream.

