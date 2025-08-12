Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC

Man in DC shot and killed hours after Trump federalizes city's police department

Victim found in Logan Circle neighborhood as National Guard troops activated in capital

Greg Norman, Louis Casiano
Police in Washington, D.C. respond to fatal shooting on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in city's Logan Circle neighborhood. (Credit: WTTG)

A man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Monday, just hours after President Donald Trump announced a federal takeover of the city’s police department. 

The victim was found in the 1200 block of 12th Street NW in Washington, D.C.’s Logan Circle neighborhood around 7 p.m., a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital. 

"Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where despite all lifesaving efforts the victim was pronounced dead," the spokesperson added. "Homicide Detectives are investigating."

On Monday, Trump said he would federalize the police department and place it under the authority of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in an effort to address crime. He also said he was activating approximately 800 National Guard troops to "reestablish law, order and public safety" in the capital. 

FBI DIRECTOR KASH PATEL BACKS TRUMP'S DC POLICE TAKEOVER: 'WHEN YOU LET GOOD COPS BE COPS, THEY DELIVER' 

Shooting in Washington D.C.'s Logan Circle neighborhood

Police respond to the scene of a shooting on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in Washington D.C.'s Logan Circle neighborhood. (WTTG)

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called the move "unsettling and unprecedented." 

"While this action today is unsettling and unprecedented, I can’t say that given some of the rhetoric of the past, that we’re totally surprised," Bowser said during a news conference. "I can say to D.C. residents that we will continue to operate our government in a way that makes you proud." 

TRUMP'S PLAN TO DEPLOY NATIONAL GUARD IN DC SPARKS BACKLASH FROM RESIDENTS—BUT SOME WELCOME IT 

Trump speaks during press briefing

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in Washington as from left, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, look on.  (AP/Alex Brandon)

The District of Columbia Home Rule Act allows Trump to place the city's police department under federal control for up to 30 days. 

The Washington, D.C. City Council called the temporary takeover a "manufactured intrusion on local authority." 

"Violent crime in the District is at the lowest rates we’ve seen in 30 years. Federalizing the Metropolitan Police Department is unwarranted because there is no Federal emergency," the council said in a joint statement. "Further, the National Guard has no public safety training or knowledge of local laws. The Guard’s role does not include investigating or solving crimes in the District. Calling out the National Guard is an unnecessary deployment with no real mission." 

Police respond to shooting in Washington, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News Digital that the male victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital. (WTTG)

Metropolitan Police Department data shows that while the homicide rate is falling, the last five years saw the greatest number of murders since 2008. 

