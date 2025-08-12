Man in DC shot and killed hours after Trump federalizes city's police department

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man was shot and killed in Washington, D.C. on Monday, just hours after President Donald Trump announced a federal takeover of the city’s police department.

The victim was found in the 1200 block of 12th Street NW in Washington, D.C.’s Logan Circle neighborhood around 7 p.m., a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where despite all lifesaving efforts the victim was pronounced dead," the spokesperson added. "Homicide Detectives are investigating."

On Monday, Trump said he would federalize the police department and place it under the authority of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in an effort to address crime. He also said he was activating approximately 800 National Guard troops to "reestablish law, order and public safety" in the capital.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called the move "unsettling and unprecedented."

"While this action today is unsettling and unprecedented, I can’t say that given some of the rhetoric of the past, that we’re totally surprised," Bowser said during a news conference. "I can say to D.C. residents that we will continue to operate our government in a way that makes you proud."

The District of Columbia Home Rule Act allows Trump to place the city's police department under federal control for up to 30 days.

The Washington, D.C. City Council called the temporary takeover a "manufactured intrusion on local authority."

"Violent crime in the District is at the lowest rates we’ve seen in 30 years. Federalizing the Metropolitan Police Department is unwarranted because there is no Federal emergency," the council said in a joint statement. "Further, the National Guard has no public safety training or knowledge of local laws. The Guard’s role does not include investigating or solving crimes in the District. Calling out the National Guard is an unnecessary deployment with no real mission."

Metropolitan Police Department data shows that while the homicide rate is falling, the last five years saw the greatest number of murders since 2008.