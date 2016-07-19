Man convicted in shooting death of bride on her wedding day

A second man has been convicted in the shooting death of a Kansas bride as she headed to her reception in her wedding gown.

The Topeka Capital-Journal (http://bit.ly/29VJVJ5 ) reports that jurors found 39-year-old Thomas Earl Brown Jr. guilty Monday of premeditated first-degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Tiffany Davenport-Ray of Topeka.

Prosecutors say shots were fired in May 2014 at Davenport-Ray and her husband, Melvin Ray, from a sport utility vehicle in which Brown and two others were riding. Prosecutors say Melvin Ray returned fire, but wasn't wounded.

Defense attorney Kevin Shepherd said Brown wasn't present.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 30. Co-defendant Awnterio Dwan Lowery was sentenced previously to life in prison, while the third SUV occupant was shot to death about three weeks after Davenport-Ray's killing.