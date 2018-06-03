Man charged with homicide after dismembered remains found

A man has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with severed human remains found at a Pittsburgh home.

Forty-two-year-old John Robert Dickinson also is charged in Allegheny County with abuse of a corpse, evidence-tampering and other crimes.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports police found evidence of a violent struggle in the blood-spattered home of 46-year-old Kevin Thompson.

Plastic bags containing a severed head and limbs were found in the shed and bags containing a torso were found in the basement. Fingerprints identified the remains as those of Thompson.

Dickinson, who was said to be living with Thompson, was found in a tent Saturday at Seldom Seen Greenway park at the base of Mount Washington.

Court documents don't list an attorney for Dickinson; a listed number for him couldn't be found Sunday.