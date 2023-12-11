Man charged in double murder of Florida pastor and newlywed wife: report

A Florida pastor and his newlywed wife were shot and killed in their home on Saturday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a suspect, Sony Josaphat, has been arrested in connection with the killings in West Palm Beach. The names of the victims have not been revealed but relatives told WPTV the couple had gotten married on Dec. 2., which was also the bride's birthday.

"She has never been as happy as she was now," a relative of the bride, a nurse practitioner, told the news outlet.

Both victims were originally from Haiti, reports said.

A sheriff's news release said deputies responded to a shooting around 8:36 p.m. in the 12000 block of Summit Run Circle where they found a male and female dead from gunshot wounds.

Three of the wife's children were inside the home when the shooting occurred, including one who witnessed it, according to local reports.

The identities of the victims were not released after the family invoked a Florida law that bars releasing the names of crime victims, authorities said.

During the investigation, Josaphat was linked to the double homicide and arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. He is being held with no bond.

Investigators have not disclosed a motive for the slayings. Fox News Digital has reached out to the sheriff's office.