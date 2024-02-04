Man charged in death of Florida Highway Patrol trooper killed in crash in line of duty

A suspect has been charged after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and semi-truck driver died in a crash following a chase on Interstate 95 on Friday.

Michael Anthony Addison, 30, of Lauderdale by the Sea was arrested for his alleged involvement in the deaths of FHP Trooper Zachary Fink and the driver of the semi truck who died while Addison fled from law enforcement, authorities announced Saturday.

Officials say Fink pursued Addison, who was driving a Kia, after troopers unsuccessfully tried to stop him for driving at an excessive speed.

Fink attempted to make a U-turn to follow the Kia after the suspect made a U-turn and began driving in the wrong direction. During the pursuit, Fink was hit by a semi-truck. He and the truck driver were both killed in the crash.

FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL TROOPER KILLED IN CRASH IN LINE OF DUTY: ‘HERO WHO DIED WHILE HELPING PEOPLE’

Addison allegedly left the scene, but then crashed and abandoned the Kia.

FLORIDA MAN WHO WORKED FOR DISNEY CRUISE LINE ARRESTED ON CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES

Addison was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail, where he was being held without bond on according to an FHP press release. He faces charges including vehicular homicide, felony homicide, aggravated fleeing to elude with serious injury or death, and driving without a license causing death or serious injury. The investigation remains ongoing.

"We intend to hold the Defendant fully accountable for the lives he’s taken and the immeasurable pain he has caused," FHP Executive Director Dave Kerner said in the release. "The Florida Highway Patrol, as well as the loved ones and friends of both Trooper Fink and the driver of the semi-truck, acknowledge that this is not the end of the loss suffered."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fink is survived by his parents and his fiancée.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.