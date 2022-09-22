Man banned from American Airlines for life after assaulting a flight attendant; FBI investigating

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A violent passenger was arrested on Wednesday night for assaulting a flight attendant while traveling from Cabo to Los Angeles International Airport on an American Airlines (AA) flight.

The flight departed from Los Cabos International Airport in San José del Cabo, Mexico en route to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Circulating video shows the flight attendant walking away from the suspect while the flight was mid-air.

After the employee's back is turned, the assailant is seen running up to the victim and punching him in the back of the head. The suspect then jumps around erratically before walking back to his seat.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating the assault. The suspect's identity has not been released.

VIDEO SHOWS PLANE BUZZ RIGHT OVER ONLOOKERS BEFORE ‘INSANE’ CLOSE-CALL LANDING

The incident was confirmed by American Airlines in a statement to Fox News Digital. The airline emphasized that acts of violence against team members "are not tolerated" and that the passenger is banned from future AA flights.

"The individual involved in this incident will never be allowed to travel with us in the future, and we will work closely with law enforcement in their investigation," the statement read.

"Our thoughts are with our injured flight attendant, and we are ensuring that they and their fellow crew members have the support they need at this time," the spokesperson added.

VIDEO SHOWS WOMAN DUCT-TAPED TO SEAT AFTER TRYING TO OPEN AIRPLANE DOOR

American Airlines also thanked their crew for handling the incident professionally and quickly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the FBI for more information but has not yet heard back.