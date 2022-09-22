Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Airports
Published

Man banned from American Airlines for life after assaulting a flight attendant; FBI investigating

The plane landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) after the suspect allegedly punched an American Airlines flight attendant in the neck

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A violent passenger was arrested on Wednesday night for assaulting a flight attendant while traveling from Cabo to Los Angeles International Airport on an American Airlines (AA) flight.

The flight departed from Los Cabos International Airport in San José del Cabo, Mexico en route to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Circulating video shows the flight attendant walking away from the suspect while the flight was mid-air. 

After the employee's back is turned, the assailant is seen running up to the victim and punching him in the back of the head.  The suspect then jumps around erratically before walking back to his seat. 

Authorities arrested the suspect after the plane landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

Authorities arrested the suspect after the plane landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). (iStock)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating the assault. The suspect's identity has not been released.

VIDEO SHOWS PLANE BUZZ RIGHT OVER ONLOOKERS BEFORE ‘INSANE’ CLOSE-CALL LANDING 

The incident was confirmed by American Airlines in a statement to Fox News Digital.  The airline emphasized that acts of violence against team members "are not tolerated" and that the passenger is banned from future AA flights.

"The individual involved in this incident will never be allowed to travel with us in the future, and we will work closely with law enforcement in their investigation," the statement read.

American Airlines said the violent passenger was banned from all AA flights for life after the assault.

American Airlines said the violent passenger was banned from all AA flights for life after the assault. (iStock)

"Our thoughts are with our injured flight attendant, and we are ensuring that they and their fellow crew members have the support they need at this time," the spokesperson added. 

VIDEO SHOWS WOMAN DUCT-TAPED TO SEAT AFTER TRYING TO OPEN AIRPLANE DOOR 

American Airlines also thanked their crew for handling the incident professionally and quickly.

Because the assault took place in the air, the incident is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Because the assault took place in the air, the incident is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). (Reuters/Mary F. Calvert)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Fox News Digital reached out to the FBI for more information but has not yet heard back.