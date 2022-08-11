Video shows plane buzz right over onlookers before 'insane' close-call landing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An airplane descending into a Greek airport appeared to come within feet of people standing on the shore before it touched down on the runway in a nerve-inducing video.

The footage, posted on YouTube by user GreatFlyer, shows what was identified as a Wizzair Airbus A321neo landing at Skiathos Airport, located on the Greek island of Skiathos.

"That was absolutely insane!," one commenter wrote, complimenting the videographer.

The video shows the airplane coming in for a landing, at almost a head-on angle with the camera. A small crowd was gathered on the shoreline, with just a small road and a barrier that included barbed wire separating them from the runway. One man, standing near that barrier, appeared to move out of the way as the plane passed overhead, the landing gear barely missing him.

This is not the only close call video at Skiathos Airport that GreatFlyer has posted, and a YouTube search comes up with a number of clips of takeoffs and landings at the European vacation spot. The title "NEW LOWEST LANDING?" on this video, however, indicates that it could be the closest a plane has gotten to the ground out of all of the videos.