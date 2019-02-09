Pennsylvania man linked to repeated rape of 5-year-old boy is detained in Florida: authorities

A Pennsylvania man wanted for more than 860 counts of child rape was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Florida, authorities said.

Garrick Landon Bloom, 46, was taken into custody in Tallahassee around 11 a.m. Thursday. He was wanted in Shippenville, Pa., where prosecutors believe he “groomed” and committed the crimes on a 5-year-old boy for several years.

He faces 216 counts each of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, statutory sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Bloom fled the state before he could be arrested and had been staying at a homeless shelter in Florida, Marty West, U.S. Marshal deputy commander, told WCTV-TV in Tallahassee.

He is being held pending extradition to Pennsylvania.