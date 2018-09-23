Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Louisiana
Published
Last Update September 23

Man arrested in Mexico 15 years after escaping Louisiana jail, officials say

Katherine Lam
By Katherine Lam, | Fox News
close
Convict found in Mexico 15 years after escapeVideo

Convict found in Mexico 15 years after escape

The 44-year-old man was serving a twelve year sentence for burglary.

A man was arrested in Mexico 15 years after he escaped from a Louisiana jail while serving time for a burglary, officials said Friday.

Lonnie Joseph Payne, 44, is being held in Montgomery County Jail in Conroe, Texas, and will be moved to East Feliciana Parish Prison in Louisiana possibly on Monday, The Advocate reported. Jail records showed Payne was living in Cancun, Mexico prior to his arrest.

WOMAN STOLE AMBULANCE, LED COPS ON CHASE, FOR 39TH ARREST SINCE 2013: REPORTS

Payne was in prison serving a 12-year sentence when he escaped in July 2003. The then-29-year-old inmate was trimming grass between two security fences earlier in the day and left one of the gates unlocked.

He returned to the area later, climbed the 8-foot outer fence and escaped, The Advocate reported.

It’s unclear how authorities located Payne.

Katherine Lam is a breaking and trending news digital producer for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @bykatherinelam