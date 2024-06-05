Man allegedly causes $10K in damage to church before swinging trendy drink container at police officer

A Palm Bay, Florida, man faces several charges after he caused $10,000 worth of damage in a church before striking a police officer with a Stanley tumbler, according to court documents.

An arrest affidavit filed by the Palm Bay Police Department charges 24-year-old Timothy Donald Bornman with conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal mischief at a place of worship, battery of a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest, all felonies.

Officers responded to a 911 call at about 5:15 p.m. on Saturday with regard to a man who broke into Mission Church in Palm Bay.

When officers arrived, they encountered Bornman, who was only wearing shorts and holding a metal Stanley tumbler.

Bornman, police said, was walking in the church’s parking lot while shouting and cursing at members of the congregation.

One of the officers approached Bornman, the affidavit said, and he immediately told the officer, "I’m going to f--k you up," and walked away.

The officer reportedly pulled out his department issued electric stun gun and ordered the defendant to stop walking and to get on the ground.

Bornman complied by sitting on the ground, but then allegedly stood back up and attempted to walk away, once again.

Police allege that Bornman aggressively walked up to another officer on the scene and attempted to clock the officer in the head with the trendy stainless-steel cup. The officer reportedly dodged the cup before Bornman allegedly hit him in the shoulder with the object.

After striking the officer, police said, Bornman attempted to flee, prompting the other officer to release the electric stun gun.

The darts from the gun hit Bornman, and the electric current caused him to become incapacitated and fall backwards onto the pavement, police said.

When officers tried to put handcuffs on Bornman, he allegedly resisted for a brief time before officers succeeded.

Before Bornman's arrest, members of the congregation reportedly told police he broke into a shed at the back of the church property and retrieved a sledgehammer from inside.

With the sledgehammer in hand, Bornman went to the front of the church and allegedly broke the door and walked inside. He then allegedly started breaking everything in sight, causing more than $10,000 worth of damage at the church.

Police said that after reading Bornman his Miranda rights, he confessed to breaking into the church and causing all the damage inside.

He also told police that the church stole everything from him, which is why he broke in and caused the damage, police said.

Bornman was taken to Palm Bay Community Hospital for treatment and then to the Brevard County Jail.