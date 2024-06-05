Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Florida man wearing women's blouse, no pants crashes car into jail to 'kill everyone,' authorities say

Joseph Leedy, 40, allegedly crashed into the Martin County jail while wearing a women's blouse and no pants, authorities said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A homeless Florida man wearing women's clothes who wanted to "kill everyone" intentionally drove a vehicle through the jail, authorities said Tuesday. 

Joseph Leedy, 40, drove a car through the doors of the Martin County Jail lobby Tuesday night, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said. Images released by the sheriff's office show a Toyota halfway inside the jail building with the doors ripped off. 

Joseph Leedy and the Martin County jail

Joseph Leedy, 40, allegedly crashed a car into the lobby of the Martin County Sheriff's Office.  (Martin County Sheriff's Office)

After the crash, Leedy got out of the car wearing a female blouse and no pants. He allegedly poured motor oil on the floor and said he wanted to set it on fire. 

"He continued making homicidal statements about police officers and expressed his desire to ‘kill everyone’ while he threw rubber snakes on the floor and fought with deputies and fire rescue personnel," authorities said. 

The crash caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the building, but the car was only able to get halfway into the building. No one was standing in the lobby at the time. 

Rubber snakes and a car crash at the Martin County Sheriff's Office building

Rubber snakes and a car crash at the Martin County Sheriff's Office building (Martin County Sheriff's Office)

Leedy was restrained and taken to a hospital where he was uncooperative, authorities said. He was then taken back to jail. 

Car crashed into jail

The car that crashed into the Martin County jail with its trunk open. (Martin County Sheriff's Office)

He has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and criminal mischief of over $1,000. 

