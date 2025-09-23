Man accused of firing at ABC station wrote note ‘for hiding Epstein,’ warned Trump officials ‘next’: Officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

According to officials, the man accused of opening fire on an ABC affiliate's TV station in California had a handwritten note in his car that read "for hiding Epstein," adding that FBI Director Kash Patel and other administration officials are "next."

Anibal Hernandez Santana, 63, is accused of opening fire on ABC 10's building in Sacramento, California on Sept. 19. While no one was hurt in the shooting, federal officials said people in the building had to shelter in place and had to pause some operations. Santana was charged with possession of a firearm within a school zone, discharge of a firearm within a school zone and interference with a radio communications station.

After Santana posted bail on Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials searched his car. According to police, detectives located a handwritten note inside Santana's car that read, "For hiding Epstein & ignoring red flags. Do not support Patel, Bongino, & AG Pam Bondi. They’re next. – C.K. from above."

When police searched Santana's home, they located a planner, according to court documents. Officials said that under "Friday" a handwritten note was found, which stated, "Do the Next Scary Thing."

FBI ARRESTS MAN ACCUSED OF ABC NEWS STATION SHOOTING AND FINDS DISTURBING NOTES: 'NEXT SCARY THING'

Santana was initially booked into jail on state charges of shooting into an occupied building, assault with a deadly weapon and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Mark Reichel, Santana's attorney, told Fox News Digital the circumstances surrounding the case are "highly unusual."

KASH PATEL FACES HOUSE GRILLING AFTER TENSE SENATE CLASHES OVER KIRK ASSASSINATION

"It is remarkably uncommon for any individual to face simultaneous state and federal charges for the same alleged conduct," Reichel said. "Given the highly unusual circumstances here, we understand the news media and the public have many questions, as do we. At this time, we have not had an opportunity to review the evidence in the case, so our ability to provide those answers is non-existent. Mr. Hernandez Santana is entitled to due process — he is innocent unless and until he is found otherwise."

Patel called the shooting "unacceptable" in a post on X.

The FBI has taken into custody the suspect linked to the shooting into ABC10’s Sacramento station lobby under a federal hold for interference with licensed broadcasts.



Targeted acts of violence are unacceptable and will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law. pic.twitter.com/M9yy1tSjGv — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 22, 2025

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The FBI has taken into custody the suspect linked to the shooting into ABC10’s Sacramento station lobby under a federal hold for interference with licensed broadcasts," Patel said. "Targeted acts of violence are unacceptable and will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law."