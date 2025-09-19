FBI arrests man accused of ABC news station shooting and finds disturbing notes: 'Next Scary Thing'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI arrested the man accused of shooting at and into Sacramento's ABC10 news station after he was released on bail, officials confirmed Monday.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement on X that the suspect, Anibal Hernandez Santana, 63, was under a federal hold for interference with licensed broadcasts. U.S. Attorney Eric Grant later announced that the suspect was charged with possessing a firearm within a school zone, discharging a firearm within a school zone and interfering with a radio communication station. Hernandez Santana had previously been released on $200,000 bail Saturday, Sacramento County Jail records show, following his initial arrest.

"The FBI will pursue targeted acts of violence to the fullest extent of the law," Patel wrote on X before calling the shooting "unacceptable."

Law enforcement carried out a search of Hernandez Santana’s person, home and vehicle. Documents show there was a weekly planner attached to the refrigerator in his home. Under "Friday," there was a handwritten note that stated, "Do the Next Scary Thing." Law enforcement also found a handwritten note that read, "For hiding Epstein & ignoring red flags. Do not support Patel, Bongino, & AG Pam Bondi. They’re next. – C.K. from above."

No one was injured in the attack, which left bullet damage in the station’s front lobby. Local law enforcement initially led the investigation, but federal agents became involved after determining the incident targeted a federally licensed broadcaster.

Hernandez Santana was initially arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied building and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Police responded to the television station's building at about 1:30 p.m. Friday following reports of a shooting, according to FOX 11 LA.

While there were employees in the building at the time of the shooting, there were no injuries. A local reporter shared video on X showing at least three bullet holes in one of the television station's windows.

According to a report from a FOX-affiliated station in Sacramento, the shots were fired from a vehicle, which quickly sped away. Officers responding to the scene identified the suspect's vehicle, which helped lead to the arrest, Sacramento police said.

There was a small protest outside the station on Thursday, according to The Sacramento Bee.

The outlet reported that a group of about 15 people were outside the building on Thursday protesting Disney-owned ABC's decision to pull Jimmy Kimmel off-air for comments he made about slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk and his alleged assassin.

While Disney owns the ABC network, affiliate ABC10 is owned by Tegna, which Nexstar Media Group is in the process of acquiring for $6.2 billion, according to a statement from Nexstar.

Disney announced on Monday that Kimmel's show would return on Tuesday.

"Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday," a Disney spokesperson told Fox News Digital .

In the wake of the shooting, there will be extra police patrols near ABC7 in San Francisco as a precaution, according to FOX San Francisco.

If convicted, Hernandez Santana could face a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for possessing and discharging a firearm within a school zone, and a maximum of one year in prison and a $10,000 fine for interfering with a radio communication station.