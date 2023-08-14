Expand / Collapse search
Man accused of assaulting victim with sword, metal pole and rock during argument: police

Jasper Bernard Ford allegedly spat at police officers after telling them he was sick

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A Maryland man is in jail after allegedly assaulting a victim with a sword, metal pole and rock during an argument.

Waldorf resident Jasper Bernard Ford, 36, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and resisting arrest. The charges stem from an early-morning incident last Sunday.

Charles County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an injured person report in the 3000 block of October Place in St. Charles. Authorities discovered that Ford began arguing with a man, left the scene and then returned with a metal pole and sword.

"Ford broke out a side window to the victim’s residence with the pole and then threatened the victim with the sword," Charles County Sheriff's Office explained in a press release.

MARYLAND SHERIFF SAYS WOMAN FOUND DEAD ON HIKING TRAIL WAS MURDERED: ‘THIS IS FOUL PLAY’

Jasper Bernard Ford mugshot

Jasper Bernard Ford, 36, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and resisting arrest. (Charles County Sheriff's Office)

The victim disarmed Ford, but the suspect allegedly procured up a large rock and hurled it towards the victim. Ford also attempted to flee when authorities arrived at the scene.

"When officers arrived, Ford attempted to flee but was apprehended and transported to a hospital after indicating he was sick," the sheriff's office explained. "While in route to the hospital, Ford spat at the officer and remained combative at the hospital."

MARYLAND MAN LINKED TO COLD CASE RAPES FROM OVER 40 YEARS AGO: POLICE

3000 block of October Place in St. Charles

Charles County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to an injured person report in the 3000 block of October Place in St. Charles.  (Google Maps)

The suspect continued spitting at officers while they tried handcuffing him after treatment. Ford was then booked into the Charles County Detention Center, where he is held without bond.

Charles County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the incident.

Charles County Sheriff's Office exteriors

Charles County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the assault incident. (Google Maps)