Man accused of assaulting NYC women, sounding alarm on TikTok arrested

A Brooklyn man was arrested for allegedly randomly punching a woman in New York City, one of a string of similar recent attacks that led to viral warnings on TikTok.

Skiboky Stora, 40, was arraigned after being accused of hitting a 25-year-old woman in the head, injuring the left side of her face on March 25. He was arrested Wednesday and is charged with assault, the New York Police Department confirmed.

Within the last 10 days, several young, female victims have posted on TikTok about the terrifying moments when they were approached by strangers and hit.

Social media influencer Halley Kate, who has 1.1 million TikTok followers, was among those who posted a video of herself in a hysterical state after she experienced a hit to the head.

"I was literally just walking, and a man came up and punched me in the face," she said through tears.

Stora is no stranger to NYPD. He was arrested on December 7, 2023, for three previous assault incidents from late summer into early fall that year.

Stora is accused of striking a 17-year-old boy in the neck while walking his dog near 8th Avenue and 17th Street on September 20.

On October 26, Stora was again walking his dog when he allegedly hit a 37-year-old teacher with his elbow in an unprovoked manner as she was walking to work. The incident allegedly occurred at 8 a.m. in the 399 block of West 17th Street.

At 9:20 a.m. on November 18, Stora allegedly chased a man and woman into a building while yelling, "I am going to kill you," along with other derogatory statements near the intersection of 5th Avenue and East 15th Street. He was charged with hate crime harassment.

Stora is currently being represented by attorney, Jeffrey David Linehan, who told Fox News Digital he had no comment about his client's arrest.

Fox News' Angelica Stabile contributed to this report.