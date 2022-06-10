Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

North Carolina mall shooting: 3 injured in Gastonia, police say

Cause of Eastridge Mall shooting not immediately clear

By Greg Norman
A North Carolina mall has been placed on lockdown Friday following a shooting inside that left three people injured, reports say. 

The gunfire erupted around noon at the food court of the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, just outside of Charlotte, investigators told WSOC

First responders say three people have been taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to the station. 

The Gastonia Police Department told WSOC that at least one suspect was seen running away from the mall toward nearby woods. 

A shooting happened Friday at the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, North Carolina, police say.

A shooting happened Friday at the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia, North Carolina, police say.

"No active threat at this time," the department later posted on Twitter. 

The cause of the shooting was not immediately clear. 

Investigators reportedly are going store to store and helping people exit the facility. 