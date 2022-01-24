Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine
Published

Maine police respond to man carrying his severed arm cut off near shoulder: report

Arborists were credited for their swift response when seeing the injured man

By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A man in Maine suffered a gruesome injury on Friday after somehow losing one of his arms at about his shoulder and then stumbling on the street carrying the severed limb, according to reports. 

The man was not identified. Mary Ann Brenchick, the director of Lewiston Public Works, told the Sun Journal that she believed in "divine intervention" because two arborists who are trained at tying tourniquets were among the first to help the dazed man who was seen with the arm at about 9 a.m. on Maple Street in the city. 

Workers from Lewiston Public Works were credited for their quick actions and possibly saving the man's life.

Workers from Lewiston Public Works were credited for their quick actions and possibly saving the man's life. (Lewiston Public Works)

The scene was disturbing. The injured man reportedly left behind a trail of blood.

"It couldn’t have been better guys for that kind of situation," Brenchick told the paper. "I really hope it made a difference for that guy."

FILE: The workers were able to stope the bleeding by tying tourniquets at the spot of the man's injury. (Photo By Tim Leedy/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

FILE: The workers were able to stope the bleeding by tying tourniquets at the spot of the man's injury. (Photo By Tim Leedy/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

It is unclear whether surgeons were able to reattach his arm but the man is expected to survive.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police say the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Story tips can be sent to Eddie.DeMarche@fox.com and Twitter @EDeMarche.

Your Money