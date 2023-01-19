Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Maine police officer pleads not guilty to charges of sexually abusing a teenager

ME officer retired from the department the same year the alleged abuse took place

Associated Press
A former police officer in Maine has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually abusing a teenager.

The former Kennebunk officer, 71-year-old Andrew Belisle, was indicted in December on two counts of sexual abuse of a minor. He was also indicted for one count each of unlawful sexual contact and unlawful sexual touching, the Portland Press Herald reported.

Belisle pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges related to the abuse of a 14-year-old child. Belisle retired from the Kennebunk Police Department in April 2020. The indictment states that the abuse took place between June 2019 and October 2020.

Belisle was a member of the department for nearly three decades and retired as a sergeant. Neither he nor his attorney responded to requests for comment from the Press Herald.