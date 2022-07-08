Expand / Collapse search
Maine
Published

Maine driver gets 3 years in Acadia park crash that killed 3

Associated Press
A man who crashed his car in Acadia National Park in 2019, killing three passengers, was sentenced Friday in federal court to more than three years in prison.

Praneeth Manubolu, 31, had pleaded guilty in February to charges of manslaughter, driving under the influence, and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle.

The crash happened early in the morning of Aug. 31, 2019, when Manobolu had been living in New Jersey on a student visa.

The crash killed passengers Lenny Fuchs, 36, Laura Leong, 30, and Zeeshan Mohammed, 27. They were all residents of New York City.

In court, Manubolu, who was sentenced to 41 months in prison, said he was sorry and deserved punishment, the Bangor Daily News reported.

"I feel ashamed to be standing before everyone," he said. "I have failed as a basic human. I have failed at every step. I don’t know what to do, your honor."

U.S. District Judge John Woodcock called the incident "an egregious chain of grossly negligent actions."