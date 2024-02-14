Maine deputy shot while responding to disturbance, police say

Police in Maine are investigating after a deputy was shot in the leg while responding to a disturbance on Wednesday.

A fire broke out at the residence after the shooting, and the cause of the fire is currently unclear.

The man involved in the shooting is in custody, police say.

Police in Maine are investigating an early morning disturbance that resulted in the shooting of a deputy and a fire at a residence.

Police said they responded to a report of a disturbance in Minot on Wednesday morning and a male shot a deputy in the leg. They said the deputy was transported to a hospital for surgery and is expected to survive.

A fire was started at the residence after the altercation, but the origin of the fire was unclear, police said. Area fire departments responded and put out the fire, police said.

Police said the male, who they did not name, is in custody and there is no threat to the public.

Minot is about 10 miles west of Lewiston, the largest city in inland Maine.