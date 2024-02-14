Expand / Collapse search
Maine deputy shot while responding to disturbance, police say

The ME deputy is expected to survive after undergoing surgery

Associated Press
Published
  • Police in Maine are investigating after a deputy was shot in the leg while responding to a disturbance on Wednesday.
  • A fire broke out at the residence after the shooting, and the cause of the fire is currently unclear.
  • The man involved in the shooting is in custody, police say.

Police in Maine are investigating an early morning disturbance that resulted in the shooting of a deputy and a fire at a residence.

Police said they responded to a report of a disturbance in Minot on Wednesday morning and a male shot a deputy in the leg. They said the deputy was transported to a hospital for surgery and is expected to survive.

US ARMY INVESTIGATING MAINE SHOOTER WHO KILLED 18 PEOPLE

A fire was started at the residence after the altercation, but the origin of the fire was unclear, police said. Area fire departments responded and put out the fire, police said.

A fire was started at the residence after the shooting, but the cause of the fire was unclear, police said.

Police said the male, who they did not name, is in custody and there is no threat to the public.

LEWISTON, MAINE SHOOTING INVESTIGATION COMMISSION SEEKS TO OBTAIN GUNMAN'S MILITARY RECORDS

Minot is about 10 miles west of Lewiston, the largest city in inland Maine.