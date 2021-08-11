Expand / Collapse search
Hawaii
Published

Machete-wielding Hawaii man dies after being shot by police, report says

Suspect was in his 60s, sources say

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
A machete-wielding man in his 60s has died Wednesday following an officer-involved shooting in Honolulu, reports say. 

Police sources told Hawaii News Now that officers opened fire at the man around 2:40 a.m. in the city’s Kalihi neighborhood.  

The man – who has not been identified – was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with apparent gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries, the station adds. 

The shooting happened along this street in Kalihi, according to Hawaii News Now. (Google Maps)

Another man who suffered injuries from an assault was taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to Hawaii News Now. 

It was not immediately clear what sparked the confrontation. 

Police reportedly are remaining on the scene to investigate. 

