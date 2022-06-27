Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts
MA police release names of teens who died in car crash

The cause of the deadly Massachusetts car accident is under investigation

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27

Massachusetts State Police on Monday released the names of the three teenagers who died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Vincent J. Ardizzoni, 17, of Holland, Shane M. Douglas, 18, of West Brookfield, and Dominick P. Gardner, 17, of Oxford died in the crash reported at about 1 a.m. Sunday in Brimfield. Police have said that Ardizzoni was believed to be driving.

A fourth occupant of the vehicle, a 17-year-old boy from Brookfield, survived and went to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. His name was not made public.

MASSACHUSETTS MAN PARALYZED IN BOSTON UBER VEHICLE CRASH SUES FOR $63M

3 Massachusetts teens died in a car crash on Sunday and another survived but was seriously injured.

Two of the teens who died attended Tantasqua Regional High School in Sturbridge, Superintendent Deborah Boyd said in a statement. Counselors were made available at the school, she said.

SHOCKING VIDEO SHOWS MASSACHUSETTS DRIVER CRASH INTO TRUMP-THEMED STORE, INJURING 1 PERSON

The 2006 Nissan Sentra went off East Brimfield-Holland Road and rolled over about 40 feet into the wood line, state police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.