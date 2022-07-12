Expand / Collapse search
Massachusetts
Published

MA father who gave his child adult sleep medication facing manslaughter charge

MA native Isaac Villalobos will be arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court

Associated Press
The father of a 4-month-old boy who died in 2019 after he was given an adult sleep medication has been indicted on manslaughter and other charges, prosecutors said.

Isaac Villalobos, 35, formerly of Amherst, will be arraigned in Hampshire Superior Court on a date to be determined, according to a statement Monday from the office of Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan. He is currently being detained in Maryland.

It could not be determined if he has an attorney.

The baby died in the early morning hours of Sept. 15, 2019 after receiving a fatal dose of an adult sleep medicine administered with an infant syringe, prosecutors said.

The state medical examiner determined the cause of death to be acute doxylamine intoxication. Doxylamine is an antihistamine found in common over-the-counter sleep aids.

At the time of the child's death, Villalobos — who also goes by the name Angel Carattini-Rivera — lived in Amherst with the infant, the baby’s mother, and her other children. The mother was at work at the time the medication was administered, prosecutors said.