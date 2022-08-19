Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana
Published

Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6 to claim tax refund

Louisiana's Department of Revenue will issue paper checks to taxpayers who submit completed vouchers by the October deadline

Associated Press
Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6 to claim millions in state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property.

The Louisiana Department of Revenue sent letters to 20,400 people and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. More than $36 million in unclaimed refunds is due for transfer if not claimed, the department said in a news release.

To claim a refund, complete and return to the revenue department the voucher in the Notice of Unclaimed Property letter dated Aug. 18. The department will issue paper checks to all taxpayers submitting completed vouchers by the October deadline.

Louisiana's taxpayers can claim their tax refunds before the October 6 deadline.

Any refund not claimed by the deadline remains the property of the taxpayer, and can be retrieved from the Unclaimed Property Division.