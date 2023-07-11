Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Louisiana
Published

Louisiana police chief convicted of stealing seized money, COVID-19 stimulus funds

State police found Xanax and Suboxone inside the former chief's vehicle during a search

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A small-town police chief in Louisiana was convicted after taking money seized in narcotics investigations and stealing a family’s COVID-19 stimulus money, leaving them homeless, officials said Monday.

A jury last week found Mitch Bratton guilty of malfeasance in office, felony theft and possession of controlled dangerous substances, the state Attorney General’s office said in a news release. Bratton was recently reelected as chief of police in Grayson, a village of just more than 500 people in Caldwell Parish, south of Monroe.

It is unclear if Bratton is currently serving as chief of police. Officials for Grayson or the village's police department could not immediately be reached for comment.

While serving as chief of police, Bratton was personally responsible for more than $10,000 in narcotics funds that went missing between 2016 and 2019, the release said.

MULTIPLE CASUALTIES IN LOUISIANA MASS SHOOTING AMID FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATIONS

Fox News Louisiana graphic

The police chief of a Louisiana town has been convicted of taking drug money and a family's COVID stimulus funds, which left them homeless. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additionally, Bratton was convicted on one count of felony theft related to monies taken from a mother and son during the course of an arrest. 

"That money was their COVID stimulus and had been set aside for home expenses. As a result of this theft, that family was unable to pay their bills, lost their home, and are still homeless to this day," the press release stated.

During a search of his vehicle, State Police found Xanax and Suboxone loose inside — evidence from other drug cases that had not been documented, the Attorney General's office said.

Bratton is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 19. He faces up to five years in prison for each count.