Louisiana
Published

Louisiana oil spill leads to public health notice from state Department of Health

Hilcorp, an oil company out of Houston, spilled the oil in Terrebonne Bay, Lake Pelto area

Associated Press
People should stay away from an oil spill in the Terrebonne Bay and Lake Pelto area, the Louisiana Department of Health said Wednesday.

Its advisory also warned against fishing in, entering or driving vessels through areas with visible slicks or sheens.

"If you see or smell oil, leave the area right away," it stated.

Nearly 14,000 gallons of crude oil spilled from a tank on Monday, after a platform collapsed at Hilcorp’s Caillou Island facility in Terrebonne Bay, the Coast Guard reported.

Automated systems stopped the flow of oil from pipes leading to the tank, Petty Officer Ryan Graves said in an email Wednesday.

The agency said Tuesday that nobody was hurt and it has not received any reports of affected wildlife. The cause of the collapse is being investigated.

Louisiana has released a public health notice warning people to avoid an oil spill in the Terrebonne Bay and Lake Pelto area.

Hilcorp, which is based in Houston, has not responded to a request for comment made Tuesday through its website.

The Coast Guard said Tuesday that 6,200 feet of containment boom have been deployed. Three skimming vessels had been deployed, with two vessels holding boom in place to funnel oil into a skimmer, it said.

Environmental Safety & Health Consulting Services has been hired to clean up the spill.

Hilcorp said people affected by the spill may call a claims line at 281-486-5511, according to a Coast Guard news release late Monday.