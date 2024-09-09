Louisiana mother involved in fight with students after being let in school

The mother of a student at a school in Louisiana was involved in a fight with other students after she was let into the school through a side door, according to witnesses.

The fight reportedly happened at IDEA Bridge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at around 7 a.m. on Aug. 22 as students were waiting for classes to start, according to WAFB.

Baton Rouge Police responded to the altercation, but the incident remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Police Corporal Saundra Watts said a mother was on campus and was let in through the door near the school's gymnasium before she became involved in a fight, WAFB reported.

LOUISIANA BOY, 10, ARRESTED IN DOUBLE HOMICIDE OF FORMER MAYOR, HIS DAUGHTER

Student Jah’n’que Brown, who was struck in the incident, said she was defending herself against another student, his sister and his mother.

"She's threatening her and saying, 'Oh let's go outside and fight, come on, we're gonna fight,' stuff like that. Like, you know, just threatening her, and then everything just starts popping off. And I get hit," Jah'n'que told WAFB.

Jah'n'que's mother, Yakisha Brown, said she is concerned for her children's safety at school following the fight.

"There was a whole lot of lives involved in that and I feel it's unjust, it’s just not right," Brown told the outlet.

Jah'n'que said no staff or administrators were in the room to put a stop to the fight.

"Nobody was in there. No teachers, no administration," Jah'n'que said. 'We’re in the gym at the time, and they’re supposed to be in the gym. They’re supposed to be watching us, everyone. They’re supposed to be coming in the gym, and they’re supposed to be there before we even get in there."

She continued: "We were there for like, a good five minutes. I'm not even gonna lie, like students were trying to stop it, yeah, but it was no, no administration or anything like that was there."

But the school said school officials responded to the fight and were able to defuse the situation and remove the mother from school grounds.

"IDEA Bridge is aware of an incident that took place at our campus," school communications director Rebecca Suarez told WABF. "We received reports that a physical altercation involving a parent took place."

LOUISIANA GOVERNOR ISSUES BACK-TO-SCHOOL ORDER BANNING CRITICAL RACE THEORY IN K-12 PUBLIC CLASSROOMS

"Appropriate staff were on site to respond to the incident," she added. "Duty personnel and administrators were able to [defuse] the situation and remove the parent from the campus. All students and staff are safe. The campus partnered with local law enforcement in the investigation."

Brown said the fight never should have happened and called on the school to adopt changes to the security and safety protocol.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I feel like when my child goes to school, that her life is in their hands," she said. "So this makes me very very very worried to know that no one was there all that time that this was going on. We can't leave no room for error, the wolves could've should've but it didn’t — that don't exist today because of what's going on in the world."

The IDEA Public Schools website states that visitors are only allowed to enter the school through the main door.