Louisiana boy, 10, arrested in double homicide of former mayor, his daughter

A 10-year-old Louisiana boy was arrested after allegedly telling authorities that he fatally shot a former mayor and his adult daughter over the weekend.

Police responded around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday to a home in Minden and found the bodies of former Minden councilman and interim mayor Joe Cornelius Sr., 82, and his daughter, 31-year-old Keisha Miles, inside with multiple gunshot wounds, KSLA-TV reported.

A guardian brought the boy to the police station, where he allegedly confessed to the killings, the station reported.

Police have yet to release the identity of the 10-year-old boy or his relationship to the victims. Investigators have not released details about what led to the shooting.

Neighbors told the station that they heard about eight gunshots after an apparent argument broke out between Cornelius and the 10-year-old boy over credit card charges for video games.

Minden Police Chief Jared McIver told the outlet that the boy has shown no remorse over the alleged killings.

Minden Mayor Nick Cox remembered Cornelius for his service to the community in a post on social media.

"Joe Cornelius’s years of service to Minden were marked by his commitment and dedication to the betterment of our community," Cox wrote. "On a personal note, I am grateful for his friendship and the many ways he supported me and others in our city."

Cox asked the public to keep Cornelius’ family in their prayers.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.