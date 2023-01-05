Louisiana boys, 12 and 14, arrested in connection with string of 62 car burglaries, mother arrested too

Two brothers were arrested this week in connection with a string of car burglaries in a New Orleans-area apartment complex and their combative mother was taken into police custody when she went to pick them up, authorities said.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Creeks of River Ridge Apartments around 2 a.m. Wednesday after "numerous" vehicles had been broken into. The boys, ages 12 and 14, are among four suspects wanted for the burglaries.

DA BLASTS LOUISIANA COP CHARGED IN CRASH THAT KILLED TWO TEENAGE CHEERLEADERS: ‘STOP THE DAMM PURSUIT’

One suspect attempted to carjack a woman and crashed the vehicle nearby and escaped on foot, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto told reporters Wednesday. Another fled in a car and was shot at by a deputy after he pointed a gun at authorities, Lopinto said.

"My deputies are going home at the end of the night," he said, "And that’s the case so if you’re out at 2 o’clock in the morning committing burglaries with a gun. Rest assured that’s a deadly weapon and we’re going to react accordingly."

Lopinto said investigators believe the suspects broke into the 62 vehicles. Authorities initially estimated there were 47 car break-ins.

After the two minors were arrested, their mother, 42-year-old Tiffany Broomfield, came to pick them up. She was then arrested for allegedly resisting an officer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We were going to let her go and then she started acting a fool," Lopinto said. "She arrived at our detective bureau for her two sons. Refused to allow them to have any comment, which is certainly within her right to be able to do so, continued to argue with our deputies, refused to leave."

She was also booked on two outstanding warrants, he said. The two suspects were charged with 47 counts of car burglary, but that number is likely to increase, authorities said.